Ezra Miller crushed to have missed Hogwarts set visit

Actor Ezra Miller was left devastated after discovering he had missed out on a trip to the set of Hogwarts for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

The Justice League star reprises his role as Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel film series and reveals some scenes in the new movie take place at the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - the main setting for author J.K. Rowling's hugely popular boy wizard stories.

However, Ezra's character doesn't feature in the shoot at Hogwarts - and he was crushed to have been left out.

"There's some Hogwarts, which, spoiler alert: I'm not in," he told Collider. "It's fine. No, it's fine."

Joking about trying to "sneak into the back of a class", he added, "It's very hard. They have a lot of protections..."

Ezra, 25, was on location for another acting gig when he found out about the trip to the one set he would have done anything to visit.

"I had a couple weeks off to do some other work. I was in the United States and around different parts of Europe, and I came back and I was asking what they (the cast) had been up to, and how it'd been," he recalled. "And they said, 'Oh, it's been pretty much the same except for we did have that week where we were in Hogwarts.'

"And I was, like, so deeply devastated, trying to cover it up, play it cool. I was like, 'Oh, that's fine...' Nobody called me. Nobody even thought to send a text."

Ezra also had no idea about the addition of Johnny Depp as the titular dark wizard in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald until they were formally introduced.

Asked if it was tough to keep Depp's casting a secret, he revealed, "What's great is when I don't have to keep it secret because I genuinely don't know... We were doing a shoot that happened after production on the first one (the 2016 film), it was like, some additional photography which was around the time when he (Depp) was doing his work (on set). And I did not know who it was until I was literally shaking his hand.

"People were just calling him Johnny... So no, it was very easy to keep - that's the easiest type of secret to keep."

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which also features Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Zoe Kravitz, is set for release in November (18).