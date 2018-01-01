Dwayne Johnson's Big Trouble in Little China movie won't be a remake

Dwayne Johnson's new Big Trouble in Little China movie will be a "continuation" rather than a remake.

The wrestler-turned-actor was first attached to headline a sequel in 2015, with it reported that he was set to take on the part of Jack Burton, the role played by Kurt Russell in the original 1986 martial arts comedy directed by John Carpenter.

But Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions - the film company founded by Dwayne and his ex-wife Dany Garcia - has now clarified that the upcoming project will have a whole new storyline.

"We are in the process of developing that, and let me tell you, the idea is not to actually remake Big Trouble in Little China," he told Collider.com. "You can't remake a classic like that, so what we're planning to do is we're going to continue the story. We're going to continue the universe of Big Trouble in Little China."

Hiram went on to explain that he is currently working on the plot with a team of writers and they are "deep" in the development phase. He also emphasised that Dwayne will not be playing Jack in the film, but taking on an entirely new role.

"Everything that happened in the original exists and is standalone and I think there's only one person that could ever play Jack Burton, so Dwayne would never try and play that character. So we are just having a lot of fun. We're actually In a really great space with the story that we've cracked," he commented.

The original Big Trouble in Little China followed Jack as he helps his friend Wang Chi (Dennis Dun) rescue his fiancee from bandits in San Francisco's Chinatown. The feature, also starring Kim Cattrall, James Hong and Kate Burton, grossed a mere $11.1 million (£8 million) in North America, though has since gone on to become a cult classic among fans.

Dwayne was last seen onscreen in action movies Rampage and Skyscraper and is currently filming Disney's adventure flick Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons.