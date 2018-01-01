Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher expecting second child

Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child together, the actor's representative has confirmed.

According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, a representative for the 57-year-old star has confirmed Paige is expecting a sibling for their daughter Izzy Oona. It will be the Beverly Hills Cop star's tenth child.

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December," the statement said.

Rumours first began circulating that Paige was pregnant when she was photographed with what looked like a baby bump last week.

And in pictures obtained by Daily Mail Online, Eddie's blonde girlfriend confirmed the news, showing off a sizeable bump in a pink bodycon dress as she ran errands with her mother in Los Angeles on Monday (27Aug18).

The 39-year-old Australian model and actress, who began dating Eddie in 2012, gave birth to their daughter Izzy in May 2016.

Eddie also has sons Eric, 29, and Christian, 27, from two former girlfriends as well as children Bria, 28, Myles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, from his 12-year marriage to former model Nicole Mitchell Murphy, who he divorced in 2006.

He also has 11-year-old daughter Angel with former Spice Girls star Mel B. She was born on the actor's 46th birthday back in April 2007.

The actor gushed about fatherhood in a 2016 interview with ET, joking that while his oldest child was nearing 30, his adult children were “grown,” not “old”.

"None of my children are grey and balding,” he joked, before explaining how he’s raised kids for the last three decades. “It’s just pretty natural. It’s a natural thing.

"The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them - even the old, grey bald ones.”