Tate Taylor to direct Jessica Chastain's Eve following Matthew Newton's exit

Tate Taylor has stepped up to direct Jessica Chastain's new movie Eve, following the departure of Matthew Newton.



The Australian filmmaker, who also wrote the script, exited the project earlier this month (Aug18), after Jessica’s fans called for her to cut ties with him over previous domestic violence charges levelled against him. Matthew pleaded guilty to one count of common assault against his former girlfriend, actress Brooke Satchwell, in 2007, and ex-fiance Rachael Taylor obtained a two-year domestic violence court order against him in 2010, after accusing him of "two unprovoked assaults".



Now, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Tate, who is best known for directing The Help and The Girl on the Train, is helming the action movie instead, which Jessica is also producing via her Freckle Films banner, along with her production partner Kelly Carmichael and executives at Voltage Pictures.



The Molly's Game star will be playing a female assassin, though further details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps.



Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are also producing the flick. Matthew had also been set to produce as well.

Upon exiting the film, the 41-year-old released a statement, in which he said: “Yesterday I notified Jessica Chastain and the other producers on the film Eve that I will be stepping down as director. Since the announcement of this film, the responses, which are powerful and important, have not fallen on deaf ears. I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past."



Tate, who also directed James Brown biopic Get on Up, is also currently working on thriller Ma, which will see him reunite with frequent collaborator Octavia Spencer for the fifth time, and Allison Janney for the sixth.

