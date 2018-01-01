Wendell Pierce advised Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to call if the 'fishbowl' got too much

Wendell Pierce once advised his former onscreen daughter, Meghan Markle, to call him if the pressure ever got too much.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex married British royal Prince Harry in May (18), and Wendell opened up about a moment he shared with his Suits co-star as she prepped for her TV wedding, in an interview with British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

Explaining he could see her relationship was about to take a serious turn, he reassured Meghan that she could call him "if the fishbowl ever starts getting to you".

“We had a moment I cherish," he told the news outlet. "I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me’.”

The pair became close after Wendell was cast as her father on the popular legal drama, and Meghan had confided in him about her budding relationship, with the pair speaking in code about Harry while on set.

During the interview, Wendell also shared his opinion about the Duchess's father, Thomas Markle, who gave an interview to breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain in June.

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be first and foremost in your mind before you say anything," he sighed. "If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

However, while the 54-year-old, who will next be seen in Amazon Video series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, didn't attend the royal wedding, he admitted he shed a tear while watching from home.

"I got into the details," he smiled. "Meghan’s veil embroidered with flowers representing all the countries of the Commonwealth – that was cool. And, yeah, I shed a tear. It was a beautiful wedding, with a wonderful amalgam of cultures on a beautiful day.”