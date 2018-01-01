Bad Times at the El Royale cast turned to games to break tension on set

Jon Hamm used his addiction to mobile game Candy Crush to clear his mind in between scenes on new thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

The forthcoming mystery movie, which is set in the late 1960s, features an all-star cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, and Dakota Johnson, whose characters' lives are forever changed during one fateful night at a run-down hotel with a dark past.

The actors each found their own ways to escape the tense atmosphere of the film during their downtime on set, and Hamm, who plays a secretive vacuum cleaner salesman, turned to his cell phone to relax.

"When cut happens I stop working..., and then I play Candy Crush...," he explained on breakfast show Today. "It just wipes the brain."

The Mad Men star has been a big fan of the game for years, and previously confessed he easily gets sucked into the puzzle-matching app.

"I've been working my way through the ridiculous time-waster that is Candy Crush," he told Stylist in 2014. "I think I'm on level 280, which is just absurd."

Meanwhile, Hamm's co-star Bridges chose to introduce castmates to his favourite pastime, classic kids game Pass the Pigs.

"We got into some Pass the Pigs between the scenes... It's craps for kids, basically!" he laughed.

The Big Lebowski icon apparently takes the game with him to each film set, after also getting Kevin Bacon involved while they filmed R.I.P.D. back in 2013.

"He's really obsessed with this game," Kevin said at the time. "I thought at first it was a joke at my expense, being a Bacon and all, but it's a game with these little rubber pigs and they stand on their noses and they stand on each other... It's kind of like a dice game... We all had those directors chairs... and in front of Jeff's is a little table with a Pass The Pigs set and we'd play constantly."