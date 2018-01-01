Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively made sure they were minty fresh for kissing scene

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively were minty-fresh for their same sex kiss in new movie A Simple Favor.

The pair had to lock lips for a pivotal scene in the thriller and Anna reveals they both went out of their way to make sure their teeth were clean and their breaths fresh.

Anna, who plays a blogger investigating the disappearance of her chic friend in the Paul Feig-directed movie, tells Pride Source, "All I’m ever thinking about in kissing scenes is, 'Who has gum? Who has a mint?', and I think Blake is probably the same, because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum. So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America."

The same-sex kiss wasn't a spontaneous thing - the co-stars spent a lot of time working out what the long kiss scene should look like and how it would affect their characters.

"I remember Blake and I both feeling like neither of us wanted to be the aggressor in the scene," Kendrick explains. "Blake was worried that she would come off as taking advantage of me in that scene, because I’m in a very vulnerable place, and I was worried that I would come off like I wanted so much more, and that Blake is just kind of playing.

"(Blake's character) Emily is very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality, whereas (my character) Stephanie has more of an emotional component to it... She's completely in love with her (Emily) in a way that she can’t totally understand."

But, storyline and techniques aside, Kendrick adds, "It was a fun day."