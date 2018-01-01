Amber Rose: 'I got in big trouble over my Gwyneth Paltrow comments'

Amber Rose found herself in hot water after suggesting Gwyneth Paltrow was the woman who came between JAY-Z and Beyonce during a podcast interview last month (Jul18).

The model and TV personality stunned fans when she claimed the Oscar winner was the "Becky with the good hair" the singer suggested her husband had been messing around with on her Lemonade album track Sorry, sending gossips, bloggers and showbiz junkies alike wild.

"I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky with the good hair...'," Rose said on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. "I feel like she's the one who was, like, f**king JAY-Z. They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don't see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore."

A representative for Gwyneth quickly dismissed Amber's comments, calling them, "completely absurd and 100 per cent false", and the 34 year old then insisted she was only joking as the story blew up.

Amber has now returned to all the drama, explaining she didn't realise her comments would cause so much fuss.

"That got me in a lot of trouble!" she tells Us Weekly magazine. "You know, sometimes - and I say this with no ego - I really forget how famous I am. Because to me, I'm just like, 'Hey, I'm Amber from South Philly,' like I could say what I want."

"But yeah I said that... but I was kind of saying it as a spectator, as, like, a consumer of the whole situation," she adds. "And then it was like, 'Gwyneth Paltrow denied...' and I was like, 'Whoa!' I know nothing. That was kind of me just talking s**t on a podcast."