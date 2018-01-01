Mandy Moore remembers late ex-boyfriend DJ AM on anniversary of his death

Mandy Moore has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend DJ AM on the ninth anniversary of his death.

The This Is Us star dated Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein for two months back in 2007 and remained close with the artist up until his death in 2009.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (28Aug18), the 34-year-old actress and singer shared a smiling photo of her former boyfriend with her 2.8 million followers.

"9 years," she captioned the image. "I miss you every day, Adam. #djam."

DJ AM was part of the rock band Crazy Town for a number of years and collaborated with a slew of high-profile artists including Will Smith, Papa Roach and Babyface.

The musician was known to struggle with drug addiction for many years and in August 2009 was found dead in his Soho apartment in New York City at the age of 36. The New York medical examiner ruled his death as an accident and confirmed it had been caused by "acute intoxication" from a combination of substances including cocaine and prescription drugs.

In the wake of his death, Mandy released a statement detailing her devastation and celebrating the artist for his musical legacy.

"I am absolutely heartbroken," she expressed at the time. "For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones."

The Tangled star, who was married to Ryan Adams between 2009 and 2015, is now engaged to Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith.