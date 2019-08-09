Damon Herriman cast as Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The upcoming crime mystery is set to tell the story of a TV actor and his longtime stunt double as they try to find success in the Los Angeles film industry in 1969, with the actor happening to live next door to Sharon Tate, who is later tragically murdered by the followers of cult leader Manson.

While the shoot is already underway, editors at The Wrap have now confirmed that Herriman is to play Manson in the film, joining already established castmembers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

The Australian actor is best known for his role as Dewey Crowe in FX's Justified, and has also had minor roles in Breaking Bad and Top of the Lake: China Girl, as well as parts in The Lone Ranger and The Water Diviner.

Empire star Rumer Willis has also been cast as British actress Joanna Pettet, a friend of Tate who had lunch at her house just hours before her murder, while Dreama Walker will portray actress and singer Connie Stevens.

Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, Margaret Qualley and Madisen Beaty have landed parts too.

In addition to directing, Tarantino has written the screenplay and will produce the feature in collaboration with Gravity's David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh, who previously worked with the 55-year-old on his movies Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

The film was originally scheduled for release on 9 August 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders, but is now expected to debut on 26 July.

Lena Dunham was also recently added to the ensemble cast, as well as Kill Bill star Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, and Inglourious Basterds actor Eli Roth's estranged wife, Lorenza Izzo.