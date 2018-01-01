Nicole Kidman thriller leads 2018 London Film Festival contenders

Nicole Kidman's new crime thriller Destroyer leads the movies competing at this year's (18) BFI London Film Festival.

The movie is one of 10 from around the world competing for the prestigious British event's Best Film Award, with other entrants including Free Fire filmmaker Ben Wheatley's latest black comedy Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, ghost story In Fabric, starring Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, and The Old Man & the Gun, a film based on the life of prison escape artist Forrest Tucker which stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

Directed by The Invitation’s Karyn Kusama, Destroyer stars Nicole as a jaded police detective. For the role, the Australian actress ditched her glamorous image for tousled mousy brown hair and a weathered leather jacket - rendering her almost unrecognisable.

Festival bosses announced the line-up of competing films on Wednesday (29Aug18), as well as the appointment of Irish director Lenny Abrahamson as jury chair/president.

"I am delighted to continue my relationship with the BFI London Film Festival," Lenny said in a press release. "It's an honour to be this year's Jury Chair and I very much look forward to deliberating with my fellow jurors on what is sure to be some of the most exciting, thought-provoking and original work in this year's selection of films."

The other films in with a chance of the London Film Festival's top prize are Colombian filmmakers Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra's drug trade drama Bird of Paradise, Sudabeh Mortezai's harrowing tale of human trafficking, Joy, Chilean coming-of-age flick Too Late To Die Young, Zhang Yimou's Chinese historical epic Shadow, Alice Rohrwacher's Italian fable Happy as Lazzaro, and Sunset, a drama set on the eve of the First World War from Hungarian Academy Award winner Laszlo Nemes.

Other films that will be screened during the festival, which runs from 10 to 21 October, include Steve McQueen's Widows, Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, and Yorgos Lanthimos' new period drama The Favourite.