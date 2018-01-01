Lili Reinhart feted at Variety's Young Hollywood gala

Lili Reinhart, Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson and Shawn Mendes were honoured at Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood gala on Tuesday night (28Aug18).

Young celebrities Lili, Amandla and Shawn all attended the glitzy event, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, with Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Rumer Willis and Noah Cyrus also at the bash.

Dressed in a strapless black gown, Lili picked up the second-ever Variety + H&M Conscious Award for her body positivity and mental health activism.

Her Riverdale co-star Madchen Amick presented her with the gong and also took a moment to praise the 21-year-old's beauty and bravery.

And when she accepted the award, Lili, who has been open about suffering from acne, explained why she has used her platform to speak out.

"So few influencers were actually willing to talk about their flaws and that's an idea that I wanted to challenge and that's when I realised how important it was to stay authentically myself: imperfect but still powerful," she stated. "Being proud of who you are is a power that not all of us possess but we should all be conscious of the power we have to change someone else's world, simply by being open about our own faults and creating a caring environment for those who are looking to share their own experiences."

She also told the celebrity-packed audience that she had chosen the American Cancer Association as the organisation she wanted H&M to donate to in celebration of her win, in honour of her grandmother who died from the disease.

Actress Amandla, 19, singer Shawn, 20, and 24-year-old comedian Pete are all featured on separate covers for the latest issue of Variety.