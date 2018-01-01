Cate Blanchett pleads with world leaders to help Rohingya refugees

Cate Blanchett pleaded with world leaders to help refugees from Myanmar's Rohingya community during an appearance at the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday (28Aug18).

The Australian actress, who is a UN High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador, spoke at a meeting of the organisation's security council discussing the Rohingya people's persecution at the hand of Myanmar's army. In the past year, more than 720,000 have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence and human rights abuses.

Cate visited refugee camps in Bangladesh in March and said the human suffering she experienced has emotionally scarred her.

"Nothing could have prepared me for the extent and depth of the suffering I saw," she told political leaders during the meeting. "I am a mother, and I saw my children in the eyes of every single refugee child I met. I saw myself in every parent."

Demanding politicians help the refugees and their hosts, she added: "It is imperative that governments, development and humanitarian agencies, the private sector and individuals work in solidarity to find innovative ways to help the refugees and the Bangladeshi host communities."

Most Rohingya reaching Bangladesh are women and children - with more than 40 per cent being under 12 years old.

Praising those who had helped refugees, Cate stated: "It is one of the most visible and significant gestures of humanity in our time. But the needs are vast. The suffering is acute."

Earlier this week, a report filed by UN officials alleged Myanmar's military had carrying out genocide against Rohingya living in the Rakhine State region. However, the country's leaders have rejected the report.

Cate, 49, took up her role with the UN in 2016 and has also been to Lebanon and Jordan to meet people displaced by the civil war in Syria.