Ed Sheeran makes history as Perfect chalks up a year on the U.S. pop chart

Ed Sheeran has become the first solo artist to score three year-long stints in America's Billboard Hot 100 chart with the same songs.

Perfect has just secured a 52nd week on the list, becoming the 61st track in the 60-year history of the countdown to spend a whole year in the chart.

The third single from Sheeran's hit ÷ (Divide) album, which spent six weeks at number one in December (17) and January (18), joins his past hits Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud, which spent 59 and 58 weeks on the chart.

Perfect is still in the top 20, but Ed has some way to go to match Imagine Dragons' longevity record - the Las Vegas rockers' Radioactive spent 87 weeks on the chart between 2012 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Sheeran's movie dreams have been realised - he will play himself in an as-yet-untitled, Beatles-inspired movie directed by Danny Boyle.

Written by Richard Curtis, the man behind Four Weddings And A Funeral and Notting Hill, the film stars Himesh Patel as a singer/songwriter who discovers he's the only person in the world with any memory of the Beatles.

"I discover him and take him on tour," Sheeran explains. "It's very clever."

Earlier this week (beg27Aug18), the star revealed his hopes to make a movie during a hiatus he is planning for 2010 - and Boyle's new film appears to have been a great place to start after Ed appeared briefly on an episode of Game of Thrones.

"That was literally me popping in for a day and making a cameo," he says, "but this was, like, full days on set, like 12-hour days."

Sheeran filmed his parts for the movie earlier this year, during his latest tour: "It was a very intense two months," he adds. "I would have four days of gigging and then three days of shooting a film. I was playing myself so I don’t think I was that bad."

But, despite his movie ambitions, the singer insists he doesn't want to become an actor.

"I just want to make one film," he smiles. "I can’t see myself playing an Avenger."