Jennifer Lawrence's naked photos hacker sentenced to eight months behind bars

The hacker who leaked naked photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton has been sentenced to serve eight months behind bars.

George Garofano, who illegally hacked the private Apple iCloud accounts of the stars, has also been handed three years of supervised release.

The 26 year old pleaded guilty in April (18), confessing he posed as a member of Apple's online security to access usernames and passwords.

He was one of four people charged in a celebrity hacking scandal, which began in 2014 and also involved Ariana Grande and Kirsten Dunst, according to TMZ.

Last week, Garofano begged the judge overseeing his case to show leniency in his sentencing after prosecutors recommended he spend 10 to 16 months behind bars.

Garofano insisted he had learned from his mistakes and accepted what he did was "legally and morally wrong", adding, "It will take me a while to forgive myself for this, and I am disappointed in myself for anyone that I hurt, the victims, my family, and my friends."

He also stated: "I feel remorse for anyone that could have been affected by this on any scale, public or private. It is a part of my life that I will always regret, as it has never been a reflection of who I am as an individual."

Garofano has also reminded the judge that he has never been in trouble with the law before.

His attorney adds, "Of course, he was old enough to know better even back then, that the conduct he was engaging in was wrong. But he now stands before the Court having matured, accepting responsibility or his actions and not having been in trouble with the law since."

His attorney maintained throughout the case his client only played a small role in the hacking scheme and was not the mastermind.