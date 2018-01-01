Hilary Swank: 'Transgender actors should receive more opportunities'

Hilary Swank has called for transgender actors to receive more opportunities in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of murdered transgender man Brandon Teena in the 1999 biopic Boys Don't Cry, earning herself an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award as well as widespread praise from the LGBTQ community.

However, the Million Dollar Baby star acknowledges that there were still people who criticised her for playing the role of a transgender man and, in the wake of Scarlett Johansson stepping down from her casting as a trans man in the drama Rub & Tug after receiving widespread backlash, Hilary is adamant that transgender actors need to be utilised more.

"What’s hard is that not everyone is given an opportunity, and that’s where I think the struggle is," the star shared in an interview with The Guardian, adding that producers should consider taking a risk on unknown trans actors.

"The important thing to remember is people are wanting to be seen for who they are," she continued. "And people are fighting for their space in the world. That I understand. But I do think it can be a slippery slope, because I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed."

She added: "And I do think that all genders should have an opportunity to be an actor and tell their stories. And I think that all genders should have the opportunity to audition for all types of roles. I was honoured to be a part of the beginning of an important conversation."

Hilary, who earlier this month (Aug18) secretly wed her entrepreneur boyfriend Philip Schneider, has since become a vocal member of the LGBTQ community, helping the Hetrick-Martin Institute in New York City launch its first accredited high school for at-risk LGBTQ kids and earning awards from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and Los Angeles-based LGBTQ organisation Outfest.

However, she recognises there's still a long way to go in achieving equal rights for the community.

Asked if trans rights have improved, the actress responded: "I don’t know how we define better. Expanding awareness is definitely growth. We have a long way to go still."