Alec Baldwin exits Joker movie

Alec Baldwin has dropped out of Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker movie.

On Monday (27Aug18), it was reported that the 30 Rock actor had signed on to play Gotham City philanthropist Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in Warner Bros.' project.

But on Wednesday, Baldwin shut down the casting news and told reporters at USA Today that he wouldn't be involved in the flick.

"I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part," he said, going on to cite "scheduling" issues as part of the reason for his departure.

In addition, he later took to Twitter to emphasise that he was not involved and rejected a claim by editors at The Hollywood Reporter who stated that Baldwin's Wayne was to be a "cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump".

"Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips' JOKER as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening. Not. Happening," the 60-year-old, who has previously received worldwide attention for his portrayal of U.S. President Donald Trump on sketch series Saturday Night Live, wrote on the social media site.

At present, little is known about the plot for the Joker film, though it is believed to centre on how the popular comic book villain came to be. Joaquin Phoenix has been cast in the part of the Joker, while Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Marc Maron have all been attached to the film in unknown roles.

Production on the superhero flick is scheduled to begin on 10 September, while studio executives have slated 4 October 2019 as the U.S. release date.