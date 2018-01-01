Jamie Foxx ‘learned how to live’ from sister with Down's syndrome

Jamie Foxx believes he "learned how to live" from his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who has Down’s syndrome.

The Collateral star and DeOndra are set to appear on Friday's episode (31Aug18) of NBC show Dateline, and in an exclusive sneak peek of the episode obtained by People, Jamie shared how his little sister's condition has helped him embrace life to its fullest.

"I learned how to live," the 50-year-old told show host Kate Snow. "Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything - 'Ah, the Mercedes is not the right colour!' And then you see this girl over here, 'I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.' So she brings you back down to what life is."

Jamie and DeOndra, 33, went on to offer viewers an insight into their heart-warming relationship as DeOndra was asked how her brother makes her feel.

"I do feel down and sad and when he’s not here,” she admitted, prompting a comical reply from her older brother who couldn't resist the opportunity for a joke.

“And what do you do? You text me. You say, 'Where you at?' And, 'Where the money at?'" he smiled.

The Oscar-winning actor has opened up about his sister's condition in the past and was appointed the annual Ambassador for America’s Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011, with whom he still has a longstanding connection.

During an interview with Queen Latifah in 2014, Jamie also praised his pal Chris Brown for showing kindness to his sister after he arranged for the pair to meet.

"When I called Chris Brown about my sister, because she has this huge crush on him, he dropped everything," he smiled. "No cameras around. He comes to dance with her (and) hangs out with her."