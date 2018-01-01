Mark Hamill praises bullied schoolboy for adopting 'Jedi way'

Mark Hamill has applauded a bullied schoolboy who refused to fight his tormentors because it was "not the Jedi way."

The actor, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, recently came across the story of 10-year-old Aiden Vazquez, who ended up needing stitches in hospital after other children punched him in the face, called him names and took his backpack.

As reported by U.S. TV broadcaster ABC13, when asked by his mother why he didn't defend himself, Aiden said: "I told my mom, I got it from Star Wars, that it's not the Jedi way."

Mark was so moved when he heard this story, he had to congratulate the brave young boy for following his iconic character's teachings.

"SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity. I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (29Aug18) "Congratulations, Aiden - The Force will be with YOU... Always!!! Your fan, mh (Mark Hamill)."

Though the Mark's character appeared to have been killed off in the latest Star Wars flick - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - he will be reprising his most famous role in Episode IX, which is currently in production.

In addition, Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, will return to the franchise, while Carrie Fisher will also be making a posthumous appearance in the film.

"It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her - she is simply irreplaceable," the 66-year-old said of his co-star and friend, who passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016. "I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news."

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for a 2019 release.