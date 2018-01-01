NEWS Gerard Depardieu accused of rape Newsdesk Share with :







Gerard Depardieu's lawyer has dismissed allegations the French actor raped and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman earlier this month (Aug18).



The accuser has filed a report detailing her claims against the 69-year-old Jean de Florette and Green Card star.



The unnamed woman, who alleges Depardieu assaulted her twice in one of his Paris homes, made a statement to police in Lambesc, southern France, and it has since been passed to prosecutors in the French capital.



The alleged victim has been identified as an actress and author.



Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, has shot down her claims, stating he is convinced his client will be exonerated of any crime upon the completion of an investigation.



"I had a long meeting with Gerard Depardieu and and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established," he told France Info radio. "I regret the public nature of this process, which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu."



The actor becomes the latest high-profile movie figure to be accused of rape and sexual assault amid the industry's effort to clean up its reputation for misogyny, misconduct, and harassment.



Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is currently under investigation in London, New York, and Los Angeles following a string of sexual assault allegations. Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, and Morgan Freeman have also found themselves at the centre of misconduct claims in Hollywood's #MeToo anti-harassment era, while Kevin Spacey and Italian actress Asia Argento are currently under investigation amid accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour.



Argento has denied claims she slept with a 17-year-old co-star in a California hotel room in 2013.

