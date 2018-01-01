Heather Locklear officially charged for attacking police officer

Actress Heather Locklear has been charged with attacking a police officer.

The former Melrose Place star was arrested back in June (18) after lunging at cops who arrived at her home in Los Angeles to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

The allegedly intoxicated Locklear punched one cop and an emergency medical technician as they attempted to load her onto a gurney, and on Thursday (30Aug18), she was charged with a misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the first responders, according to TMZ.

Heather was also arrested in February for felony domestic violence, as well as battery on a cop. She was charged with five criminal offences in that case.

The three new counts will be added to the complaint.

To make matters even worse for the star, the police officer she allegedly attacked in June is planning to sue Locklear, claiming he suffered serious injuries.

Following the incident on 24 June, when she allegedly attacked her parents, Heather was committed to a hospital on a psychiatric hold. After her release she checked into rehab. She has reportedly sought long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

Heather has allegedly agreed to enter the facility voluntarily and there is currently no plan for a conservatorship to handle her affairs.

Meanwhile, Locklear's boyfriend was recently sentenced to probation after striking a plea deal in a driving under the influence (DUI) case linked to the drama in February.

Chris Heisser was arrested hours after the actress was detained at her Thousand Oaks, California home, following an alleged fight between the two lovers.

Heisser was pulled over by a California State Highway Patrol trooper after he was spotted driving well below the speed limit on the Ventura Freeway, and he subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged with four misdemeanours, including driving while under the influence of any alcoholic beverage and two counts of driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, but he has since only pleaded guilty to one count of DUI as part of an agreement with prosecutors.