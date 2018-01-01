Josh Brolin announces daughter's engagement

Actor Josh Brolin is expecting yet another addition to his expanding family - a new son-in-law.

The Deadpool 2 star and his wife Kathryn Boyd announced her pregnancy in May (18) and the 50 year old now has a wedding to look forward to after learning his 24-year-old daughter, Eden, is engaged to Cameron Crosby.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram on Thursday (30Aug18), Josh posted a picture of the bride-to-be sharing a kiss with Crosby moments after he asked the movie star for Eden's hand in marriage.

"He (Crosby) called me, sad that he couldn’t be there in person," the actor recalled. "He sweetly stuttered through his first sentences “I love your daughter. I really love your daughter” as it started to dawn on me what was happening."

Josh, who shares Eden and her brother Trevor, 30, with his ex-wife Alice Adair, went on to admit he experienced his life with his daughter flash before his eyes shortly after he realised Cameron was asking for his permission to propose.

"This was that moment and images of my little girl raced behind my eyes in rapid succession: her being born, catching her cutting her own hair in the barn in Prescott, walking to school in Templeton, her graduation speech, when she dyed her hair red, when Cody saved her life, fishing on the half day boat when she was telling all the big dudes to just throw up and that they would then feel better," he shared, before gushing about her new fiance.

"My little girl’s getting married, asked by a guy whom I adore. Imagine that?" he added. "A guy who I have a strong feeling will look after her best interests, keep her heart safe. Congratulations, you two. I couldn’t be more proud, more moved, or more relieved. Congratulations!!!!"

Meanwhile, Josh is expecting his third child with his third wife Kathryn just months from now. He became engaged to the model just two years after he divorced actress Diane Lane following nine years of marriage in 2013.