Olivia Colman: 'Movie sex with Emma Stone was awfully fun'

Actress Olivia Colman thoroughly enjoyed her lesbian movie romp with Emma Stone in period drama The Favourite.

The Murder on the Orient Express star portrays real-life British royal Queen Anne in the new film, which is set in the 18th century and chronicles her close relationships and rumoured lesbian affairs with Lady Sarah Churchill and her cousin, Abigail Masham, who develop a bitter rivalry as they compete to become the monarch's closest confidante.

Emma plays Masham, opposite Rachel Weisz as Churchill, and Olivia admits the shoot was particularly memorable for the intimate scenes she shared with the La La Land actress.

"It was awfully fun having sex with Emma Stone," she smirked during a cast press conference at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday (30Aug18), ahead of the movie's premiere.

"It was really fun having sex with you too," replied Emma, before making it clear the steamy scenes weren't for real, adding, "We didn't really!"

Aside from the love scenes, Colman explained the role was a "joy" to tackle "because she sort of feels everything".

"She's just a woman who is underconfident (sic) and doesn't know if anyone genuinely loves her," the Brit mused. "She has too much power, too much time on her hands."

The Favourite, which also co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, and Mark Gatiss, is Colman's second project with director Yorgos Lanthimos, after previously working together on the critically-acclaimed The Lobster in 2015.

It screened in competition for the festival's prestigious Golden Lion award.