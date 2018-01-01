Jennifer Garner ignored by supermarket shoppers as she promotes baby food

Jennifer Garner changed tack following the premiere of her new film Peppermint, stepping into a new role as a saleswoman.

The actress tried to entice shoppers at a Kroger supermarket in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday (30Aug18) to sample her organic baby food line.

Dressed in the brand's T-shirt, Jennifer, who is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, greeted supermarket customers, handing out tasters of the line’s cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce, which is made on the farm where her mother grew up.

“Okay, I’m just hanging out at Kroger. Waiting,” the mother of three said in a video she shared to her Instagram Story.

“Excuse me? Hello. Could I talk you into trying out a new baby food?” she said to a male shopper.

Unfortunately the customer, who was not shown on camera, declined, saying, “I’m sorry, I’m really busy.”

“I understand. No problem!” the star said perkily, before turning toward the camera with a frown.

In a series of funny video clips, Jennifer is seen gamely approaching shoppers, and could be heard saying apologetically, “No? Alrighty," before one shopper did try the baby food, telling Jennifer, “That’s good! I would eat that!”

“Did you see the delight?” the actress smiled.

The 46-year-old's company harvests its ingredients on the farm her mother Patricia grew up on in Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Her uncle Robert now owns the farm and produces persimmons, kale and blueberries for the baby food brand.

Jennifer's surprisingly new role as supermarket saleswoman comes days after the mother of three staged an intervention for ex-husband Ben Affleck. The Alias actress reportedly showed up at Ben's Pacific Palisades home in California last week and begged him to get help for his ongoing alcohol abuse issues.

She was later seen driving him to Malibu, California, where some of the finest rehab centres in the U.S. are located.