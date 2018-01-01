Ariana Grande: 'Pete Davidson's first kiss was so cute'

Ariana Grande still gets butterflies when she recalls the first time she locked lips with her now-fiance, Pete Davidson, revealing he asked for permission to kiss her.

The stars went public with their romance in May (18), became engaged in June, and have been inseparable ever since - she has appeared at the comedian's stand-up shows, and he has accompanied his girlfriend to awards shows and promotional events.

The couple also showed up at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, Michigan on Friday (31Aug18), when Ariana performed.

On the eve of the Queen of Soul's send-off, Grande phoned in to her friend Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show and gushed about her man.

Asked about the couple's first kiss, the 25-year-old pop star said, "It was sick. It was so dope! It was so cute. He asked me for permission to kiss me.

"It’s kind of complicated, because it wasn’t too naughty of a kiss, but it was like... there was so much... in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy."

Ariana met Pete when she was a guest on his comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, and both have previously revealed they knew they were destined to be together, even though they were both dating other people at the time.

"He’s like my best friend," she told Minaj. "It gets better every day. We’re the boy-girl version of each other. He’s, like, 70 feet tall, and I’m four inches tall!"