Pregnant Kate Upton hoping to find families for homeless dogs over Labor Day weekend

Kate Upton will be surrounded by shelter animals over America's Labor Day holiday weekend at her 4th Annual Grand Slam Adoption Event on Sunday (02Sep18).

The pregnant model and her baseball player husband Justin Verlander are hoping to find families for homeless dogs in Houston, Texas, outside Minute Maid Park ahead of the sportsman's Houston Astros team game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Justin launched his Wins for Warriors Foundation to train homeless dogs as service animals for veterans and Kate is thrilled to be helping strays and soldiers at one time through their joint fundraising event.

"We’re on our fourth annual year of the Grand Slam Adoption Event, and I couldn’t be more excited about how it’s progressed and grown," Kate tells People. "Each year, we’re able to raise awareness and funds for adoptable dogs. This year, we’ve partnered with an incredible dog trainer, and all funds raised will go to a programme to rescue dogs from shelters to train them to be service animals for military veterans."

"This event combines multiple passions of both Justin and mine," The Other Woman actress adds. "First, we’re both passionate dog lovers and have grown up with rescue animals. Also, we’re huge supporters of the military and veteran community.

"Justin started a charity called Wins for Warriors Foundation, which focuses on serving those who serve this country. The ability to work together to rescue dogs and to support military veterans is extremely important to us."

Kate also hopes the event will make animal lovers think twice about buying puppies from pet shops, and instead push them towards visiting their local animal shelter.

"It’s important for me to raise awareness about pet adoption because there are so many animals in need of homes," the 26 year old says. "No matter what you’re looking for in a family pet, there are all ages, sizes, breeds, and mannerisms to choose from. Why not look at saving a life first?"