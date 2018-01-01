Louis Tomlinson good cop to Simon Cowell’s bad cop on X Factor

Louis Tomlinson assumed the role of good judge during his first days working on The X Factor U.K.

The One Direction star, who found fame on the British singing contest in 2010 with fellow pop wannabes Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, has swapped sides for this year’s show, joining Simon Cowell as one of the judges.

Also new to the line-up is Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field, with all four panel members hoping to find the next big music star.

“She’s done an incredible job,” Louis told Britain's Star magazine of American actress and presenter Ayda. “I sit next to her and for the first couple of days we were the good ones and let Robbie and Simon be the bad guys.

“I think Ayda would enjoy (winning) more. I hope she wins rather than Robbie!”

Simon also defended his decision to bring the Loose Women regular on board, explaining that Ayda has seen the music business from a “different point of view so brings a different perspective”.

And he seems equally as pleased with Louis joining the team.

“Louis, out of all of the lads in 1D, was always the one who would come to the show on rehearsal days to give advice to the new contestants. We’ve had a good friendship over the years and have talked for a long time about him doing the show,” he smiled.

The X Factor, which is also the show that discovered Leona Lewis, Little Mix and Olly Murs, returns to U.K. TV screens on Saturday (01Sep18).