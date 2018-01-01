Robin Wright 'feels sorry' for disgraced former co-star Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright said she "feels sorry" for her former House of Cards co-star, Kevin Spacey.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor was fired from the Netflix political drama series last year (17), after multiple allegations of misconduct and harassment were levelled against him.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to speak out against the star, and alleged the actor pounced on him in the bedroom of his hotel suite when Rapp was an underage teenager.

Wright, who plays First Lady turned President Claire Underwood on the show, said in an interview with Net-A-Porter magazine that she had empathy for Spacey.

“I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena,” the 52-year-old actress explained. “It’s a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share (a performance) with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry.”

Wright, who recently wed Clement Giraudet, said she believed everyone had the right to have a private life.

“I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business. But I’m not talking about this (#MeToo) movement. I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling,” she added.

While the mother-of-one may feel for Spacey, who played her husband Frank Underwood in the political drama, the two haven’t kept in touch since his exit.

"He’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure. I think that’s the way it should go,” she said.

Wright first opened up about Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct back in July, when she was asked by NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie if she saw a "red flag" that could have indicated any inappropriate behaviour from the actor.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between set-ups where we would giggle,” she replied. “I didn’t really – I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.