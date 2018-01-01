Teri Hatcher and daughter teaming up for New York City Marathon

Actress Teri Hatcher will be pounding the pavement at the New York City Marathon with her daughter, Emerson Tenney.

The mother-daughter duo is teaming up to raise awareness and funds for Save the Children, a charity dedicated to providing relief to needy kids, and the former Desperate Housewives star reveals their training for the 4 November (18) run has brought them closer together.

“We have a really close, great relationship, but I think that she would say, and I agree with this, that this is different than just going on a trip or spending time together,” Hatcher told People. "Something about the ups and downs of training for such a physical feat as a marathon - that sort of vulnerability, the adversity that you have to get through and pushing through walls together - and having that experience as a team; it’s just a bonding thing that you can’t really replace or have from any other experience. And I think we both wanted that together.”

Teri, who celebrates her 54th birthday a month after the marathon, has run the 26.2 mile (42 km) course once on her own before - back in 2014 - and Brown University student Emerson is excited to tackle the obstacle alongside her mum.

“I want to run the NYC marathon because I want to run it with my mum," she emphasised. "I’m grateful that as I get older, we can share so many experiences together, and I’m lucky that my mum is such a bada** that she’s able to inspire me and push me to try things outside of my comfort zone.

"At the end of the day, I think we inspire each other and that’s what the marathon is all about for me - celebrating mother-daughter relationships and the strength those relationships can give us to overcome obstacles."