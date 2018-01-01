Ken Jeong 'unexpectedly emotional' over Crazy Rich Asians

Ken Jeong gets “unexpectedly emotional” when he considers the importance of Crazy Rich Asians.

The former physician has risen to fame since landing the part of gangster Leslie Chow in The Hangover movie franchise and other flicks such as Knocked Up and Couples Retreat. For his latest role, Ken portrays wealthy businessman Goh Wye Mun, and he has now shared that he gets worked up when he thinks about the way in which the film is breaking down barriers.

“I get unexpectedly emotional about it because it’s bigger than us,” he said in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “This movie is bigger. I have a very modest, small role in this movie, yet, I’ve never felt so culturally emotional about it. I have a career, I’m very fortunate right now.”

As the star of ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, which ran for two seasons from 2015 until 2017, Ken explained that he had found it “so hard” to get Asian-American series regulars on the show. And he vowed to support director Jon M. Chu on the movie, which is based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, even before he had been cast in the flick.

“I was excited when the book was going to be made into a movie. And once that was greenlit, I was just a big supporter of it, with or without my involvement,” the 38-year-old insisted.

During the chat, Ken explained that he was on board with his character from the beginning and when Jon showed him the initial storyboard, he was “dying with laughter”.

Crazy Rich Asians, also featuring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh, is now showing in U.S. cinemas and opens in the U.K. on 14 September (18).