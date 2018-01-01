Amandla Stenberg surprised to win lead in The Darkest Minds

Amandla Stenberg was “flabbergasted” to be cast as the face of new dystopian movie The Darkest Minds.

The biracial actress heads up a young cast in the big screen version of Alexandra Bracken 2012 young adult novel, with Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford and Gwendoline Christie also co-starring.

It’s a genre the 19-year-old is familiar with, having starred in The Hunger Games, the only difference is, in a break from movie tradition, now she’s leading the future franchise.

“We’ve seen these young adult dystopian series before but we’ve only seen it with Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and Shailene Woodley (Divergent). I was flabbergasted at the idea that they were even interested in casting me because it was based on a book series that, I think you assume upon reading, is written as white,” she admitted to Flaunt magazine.

The film tells the story of a group of teenagers on the run from the government after mysteriously obtaining superpowers.

While the sci-fi film is set in a fantasy world, Amandla says there are lots of themes that are similar to what’s currently going on in the real world.

“These children have the ability to access this special part of themselves and adults respond to that with fear and violence,” she explained. “It’s something that so many of us are facing right now, understanding how we can harness our own tools like social media. Not to approach it with fear, but instead learn how to face a regime that we don’t believe in.”

The Darkest Minds began hitting cinemas in August (18).