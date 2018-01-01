Pamela Anderson inspired by Brigitte Nielsen to have another child

Pamela Anderson is reportedly planning to start in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment so she can have a baby with her French footballer boyfriend Adil Rami.

The 51-year-old has reportedly been inspired by movie star Brigitte Nielsen, who recently gave birth aged 54, and 52-year-old Janet Jackson, who welcomed her first child in 2017, to undergo IVF treatment so that she can become a mum again.

According to editors at The Sun newspaper, Pamela wants to start a family with the 32-year-old father of two, and the actress and activist plans to spend thousands to make her dream come true.

“She had her eggs frozen years ago and is determined to have a baby with Adil, even though she knows the process can be gruelling at her age with no guarantee of success,” a source told the publication.

And her sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 20, who she shares with rocker Tommy Lee, are said to be supportive of their mum’s wishes.

“Both are excited by the prospect of having a new sibling, even though they are slightly worried about her health,” the insider said. “They are old enough to understand that in vitro sessions can be gruelling for a woman.

"And – if her dream comes true and she does get pregnant – simply carrying a child then giving birth in her fifties will be a big physical ordeal.”

The news comes amid reports Pamela and Adil are planning to marry, after the star was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger. If true, it will be a fourth marriage for Pamela; she was previously wed to Motley Crue rocker Tommy, singer Kid Rock and poker player Rick Salomon.

Pamela and the Marseille soccer star met last February at the Monaco Grand Prix and have been inseparable ever since. The actress has since relocated to a small village outside of Marseille, France, where she has opened her own vegan “boulangerie” (bakery).