Dakota Johnson clarifies comments she needed therapy after Suspiria

Dakota Johnson has denied reports that she needed therapy after filming her new horror movie, Suspiria.

The 28-year-old actress told Elle magazine back in April that starring in Luca Guadagnino's remake of the cult classic "f**ked me up so much that I had to go to therapy".

However, during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota was quick to downplay her remarks.

“First of all, I was not psychoanalyzed and I hope I never will be,” she said. “I find sometimes when I work on a project and – I don’t have any shame in this – I’m a very porous person and I absorb a lot of people’s feelings. It wasn’t that this film sent me to a (hospital) ward, I just have a lot of feelings.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star plays Susie Bannion in Suspiria, an American woman from Ohio who attends a prestigious dance school in Berlin that is secretly run by witches.

And she revealed that while filming was "not traumatic", she did see a therapist to help her after the movie had wrapped.

"When you’re working sometimes with dark subject matter, it can stay with you and then to talk to somebody really nice about it afterwards is a really nice way to move on from the project. My therapist is a really nice woman," Dakota explained.

The actress, who stars alongside Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton in the horror movie, added that filming Guadagnino's remake was an "exhilarating" experience.

“It was the most fun and the most exhilarating and the most joyful that it could be,” Dakota said. “It’s mischievous and play(ful) and I love it more than anything."

Suspiria is set to be released in November.