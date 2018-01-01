Kendall Jenner cosies up with Anwar Hadid as romance with Ben Simmons fizzles out

Kendall Jenner cosied up to Anwar Hadid on a night out with friends, amid rumours her romance with Ben Simmons has fizzled out.

The model was all smiles with the 19-year-old as they joined his sister Bella Hadid and a group of friends at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Friday (31Aug18).

Kendall and Anwar, were caught making out in June, but she quickly embarked on a new relationship with Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly introduced the 21-year-old sportsman to her famous family at an Independence Day party in July.

In a number of social media posts from the gathering, and one video clip revealed the smiling model and reality TV regular in a loving embrace as she sat closely behind Ben and wrapped her legs around him while they chatted with other pals.

The smitten couple later splashed out on renting out a luxury five-bedroom, six-bathroom Los Angeles apartment, located close to the area's fashionable Fairfax District for a whopping $25,000 (£19,000) per month.

Kendall and Ben were also spotted on vacation in Mexico with the model's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in August.

However, it seems their shortlived romance has come to an end, with Kendall enjoying the company of Anwar at the Malibu event on Friday,

Dressed in a white tank top with blue jeans, black combat boots and a green baseball cap, the 22-year-old looked casual as she mingled with friends.

Kendall and Bella, who documented their night out on Instagram Stories, then headed for dinner at Taverna Tony at the nearby Malibu Country Mart.

A rep for the model has yet to comment on the report.