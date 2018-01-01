NEWS Elle Fanning still in the dark about new Woody Allen movie Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Elle Fanning is still in the dark about her Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day In New York, amid reports the Amazon movie has been shelved indefinitely.



Reports suggest movie bosses have opted not to release the project following ongoing claims the director has denied suggestions he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child.



But Fanning tells The Hollywood Reporter she hasn't heard anything official from Woody or the film's producers.



"There's a lot of news about this but they haven't told me anything," she tells the publication. "You just have to try to come to terms with it.



"I feel like the experience that I had matters the most at the end of the day, and you do some great work and literally no one is going to see it... but that's the way it is."



Her castmates, Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, responded to the scandal surrounding the filmmaker by giving their salaries from the movie to charity.



Gomez made a 'significant donation' to the Time's Up Legal Fund, while Chalamet shared his fee among Time's Up the LGBT Center in New York, and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).



Farrow published an open letter in The New York Times in 2014, in which she claimed her adoptive father molested her in an attic when she was seven.



Dylan, her mother Mia and brother Ronan Farrow, have attacked stars who sign on for Woody's movies ever since.



The director has repeatedly denied the claims.



Meanwhile, the filmmaker's former leading ladies Rebecca Hall, who also donated her salary from A Rainy Day in New York to charity, Mira Sorvino, and Greta Gerwig have vowed never to work with Allen again.



A Rainy Day in New York, which also features Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber, was made on a $25 million (£19.3 million) budget as part of Allen's five-film deal with Amazon, which he signed in 2016.

