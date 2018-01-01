Crazy Rich Asians lands third week on top of the U.S. box office

Crazy Rich Asians continues to dominate the U.S. box office.

The film has hauled in an estimated $30 million (GBP23 million)-plus over America's four-day Labor Day weekend, taking its three-week tally to over $116 (GBP89.5 million), while Jason Statham's shark movie The Meg makes it a one-two double for Warner Bros. with a healthy fourth weekend $10.5 million (GBP8.1 million) take at the box office.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Operation Finale, which stars Sir Ben Kingsley as Nazi Adolph Eichmann, and Internet thriller Searching round out the new top five, taking the Labor Day weekend tally to an estimated $119 million (GBP92 million), which is up 22 per cent from last year's (17) four-day haul, according to Deadline.

Christopher Robin, Alpha, Happytime Murders, BlacKkKLansman, and Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22 round out the top 10, while the flop of the weekend is Dennis Quaid, James Franco, and Zoe Kravitz's family sci-fi movie Kin, which limped into the box office list with a lowly $3.7 million (GBP2.9 million) four-day take.

Kin was hammered by critics ahead of its release on Thursday (30Aug18).

Meanwhile, director Pitipol Ybarra has had another good Labor Day weekend with his new movie Ya Veremos on limited release - the film, which has already made $10 million (GBP7.7 million) in Mexico, opened in just 369 U.S. theatres and still managed to rake in a four-day total of $2.2 million (GBP1.7 million).

Ybarra also enjoyed a family hit over the Labor Day weekend in 2013 with Instructions Not Included.