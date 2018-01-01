Hailey Baldwin 'ignoring negativity' over Justin Bieber engagement

Hailey Baldwin is refusing to let critics affect her ahead of her upcoming wedding to Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model got engaged to the Sorry hitmaker in July (18), just two months after rekindling their 2015 romance, and was quickly met with criticism over the speed at which her whirlwind relationship with the singer was moving.

However, in an interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine, Hailey has insisted she isn't bothered by her critics and couldn't be more excited for the big day.

"I’m beyond excited," she gushed of her upcoming wedding. "I don’t think it’s (criticism) affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."

Hailey's comments come after Grazia magazine suggested she was "overwhelmed" with wedding plans after various images of the couple surfaced out and about in New York City in which they appeared unhappy and emotional.

The magazine also reported that Justin, 24, was putting "immense pressure" on himself to have a successful marriage after his parents split when he was just 13 months old. The Love Yourself singer referenced his parents' relationship when he confirmed his surprise engagement on Instagram and he is apparently studying faith-based book The Meaning of Marriage by Timothy Keller for tips on how to create a stable environment for himself and his fiancee.

"He wants this marriage to work more than anything," the magazine's insider added. "As well as reading the book, he's been studying relevant Bible verses and sharing them with Hailey."

Hailey and Justin got engaged during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas on 7 July and confirmed the exciting news on Instagram two days after the proposal.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! (sic)" Justin gushed to his followers.