Bella Thorne's house targeted by burglars

Bella Thorne's house was reportedly hit by burglars just days after an intruder attempted to break into the property in August (18).



The Midnight Sun actress suffered her first scare on 21 August, when somebody tried to break into her home in the San Fernando Valley in California by breaking a window from outside of the property.



It has now been revealed that the 20-year-old's house was targeted by thieves just days later, and they made off with $150,000 (£116,000) worth of goods, according to TMZ.com.



They reportedly smashed a front window and entered the property shortly after the singer left and stole her designer jewellery, vintage clothing and accessories, which they transported out of the house in her Chanel and Louis Vuitton luggage.



The perpetrators were caught on surveillance cameras, but their faces were covered by bandanas. The footage was passed onto police officers who are now investigating the case.



In the first incident, Bella had been home alone and reportedly left the house to investigate the disturbance after the glass was smashed, and scared the culprit away. The burglar had fled the scene by the time police had arrived.



She confirmed the news by sharing an article on Twitter and writing, "That b**ch crazy," referring to her own actions.



Bella isn't the only celebrity to fall victim to burglars twice within a short space of time - singer Christina Milian's San Fernando Valley home, which she shares with singer boyfriend Matt Pokora, was hit twice in a week in August.



The burglars smashed a side door and made off with $100,000 (£78,000) of their jewellery and watches the first time, and a similar method of entry was used the second time. Police have been unable to confirm if the two incidents were perpetrated by the same offenders.



Other recent celebrity burglary victims include John Mayer, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa.

