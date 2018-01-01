NEWS Emma Stone: 'I can't imagine my life without Ryan Gosling' Newsdesk Share with :







Emma Stone has opened up about her "special" friendship with Ryan Gosling.



The Hollywood duo has starred in a number of hit films together including 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ruben Fleischer's Gangster Squad and blockbuster musical La La Land, with their performances in the latter earning both stars Oscar nominations.



Emma, 29, attended the 2018 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend (01-02Sep18) where she was honoured by La La Land's director Damien Chazelle for her career achievements and, during a Q&A session, expressed her deep admiration for her beloved co-star.



"I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” she gushed of her "dear, wonderful friend".



"He’s so special," she smiled. "It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous."

It's not the first time the award-winning actress has spoken highly of Ryan, having previously opened up to editors at Entertainment Tonight about their close working relationship.



During a chat at the premiere of La La Land at the Venice Film Festival in 2016, she explained how her fondness for the 37-year-old began immediately when they met on the set of Crazy, Stupid, Love.



"We really hit it off," she said of their first encounter. "We've been just pals ever since. He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor. It's a lucky thing that we get to do three (films). It's not bad."



However, the acting pair is currently focusing on solo roles as Emma gears up to star alongside Rachel Weisz in royal drama The Favourite, while Ryan's highly-anticipated biopic First Man, where he plays American astronaut Neil Armstrong, premiered at the 2018 Venice Film Festival last week.

