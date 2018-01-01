Aml Ameen: 'Working with Idris Elba was like being with my big brother'

Actor Aml Ameen loved collaborating with Idris Elba on Yardie, comparing the experience to working with a "big brother".

Sense8 star Aml first met Idris on a plane in 2015, where he devoured the Yardie script and agreed to star in the project by the time he had disembarked.

The 45-year-old Luther actor chose to bring the movie, adapted from a book by Victor Headley, to the big screen, with a cast including Aml, Shantol Jackson and Boardwalk Empire star Stephen Graham, in his first movie as a film director. And Aml has explained that working with fellow Brit Idris was an experience that felt familial.

"I felt like I made a friend and I was finally getting to work with my big brother who I had looked up to from the periphery over the years," Aml told British publication The Voice. "He invited me into his world and really streamlined a performance before we even got to set."

Aml, 33, explained that Idris was very open to collaboration on set, and, as an actor, understood his need to share his thoughts on character D, a Jamaican man whose plans to abandon a life of crime change when he heads to London and encounters the man who murdered his brother ten years ago.

"I remember when I read the initial script I said to Idris could we bring back the essence of darkness and the torment the guy was going through," he continued. "I wanted to be able to explore that and the truth about what it would have been like to explore that person. I think Idris did a fantastic job of humanising the terminology 'Yardie' in the first place."

The film has opened to mixed reviews, with some critics suggesting the dialogue is tough to follow. But Aml is proud of Idris' effort to "humanise" the Yardie gangster.

"I feel like what we did with this movie, which so many of my favourite gangster genres do, like Goodfellas, City of God, is try to humanise the experience and give reason as to the ways that D was acting," he smiled.