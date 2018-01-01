Richard Madden still poor after low Game of Thrones pay

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden still has to be careful with money as his role on the hit fantasy show earned him very little.

The Scottish hunk, who plays the title character in the BBC's new thriller The Bodyguard, found fame playing heroic young nobleman Robb Stark on the HBO series.

However, the Cinderalla actor said that his star-making role earned him very little due to his lack of experience when hired by the show's producers.

"People think I am (loaded) because of Game Of Thrones, but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with f**k all on my CV, so I was paid f**k all," he told British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Robb's premature death meant Richard exited the programme at the end of the third season, meaning he missed out on the raises some of his co-stars received for later seasons - but he said he isn't one to ask about others' pay packets, adding: "I care less about how much other people are paid, and more what it takes for me to shut up and go and do my job."

Equal pay has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry - after several big name actresses were revealed to be earning less than their male co-stars. Although Richard agrees the system must change - he blames lawyers and producers for trying to shortchange actors lacking in bargaining power.

"The equality thing needs to be addressed hugely between male and female co-stars", he explained. "I know that from friends of mine. But there's only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff.

"I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don't look a producer in the eye and f**king hate them when they're talking about their villas, and you're thinking, s**t, I'm getting the bus at the weekend, because I don't have the money for a cab, you know?"