Catherine Zeta-Jones shares emotional video as son heads to college

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared an emotional video to mark her son starting college.

The Chicago actress and her husband Michael Douglas travelled to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island over the weekend (01-02Sep18) to drop their 18-year-old son Dylan Douglas at the institution.

Taking to Instagram later on Sunday, Catherine shared a touching video featuring a montage of photographs from the occasion.

"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," she captioned the clip.

Set to Electric Light Orchestra's 1978 song Mr. Blue Sky, the black and white video began with some snaps of Dylan and his 15-year-old sister Carys walking into his dorm.

A number of photos followed, including snaps of Dylan sitting at his new desk, as well as a heartbreaking clip of Carys hugging her sibling tightly as they both sobbed.

To conclude the video, Catherine added in some throwback photos of her with Dylan as a baby, him splashing in a pool as a young boy and ended with a picture of them posing together which was captioned, "Good Luck!"

Dylan also uploaded a photo of his new dorm room to his Instagram page, with the image showing that he had chosen to decorate the space with a Rolling Stones poster and Union Jack printed pillows - perhaps references to his mother's upbringing in the U.K.

It is not known what Dylan plans on studying at university. However, Catherine shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year that both of her children had the bug for performing.

"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk (Douglas), they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" she smiled.