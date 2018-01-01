Kim Kardashian denies Drake affair rumors

Kim Kardashian has dismissed a bizarre fan theory suggesting she had an affair with rapper Drake.

A Twitter user recently highlighted the lyrics to the hitmaker's In My Feelings track, in which he references a woman called "Kiki" - the same nickname used by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and alleged it was really all about Kim.

On the song, Drake raps, "Kiki do you love me?/Are you riding?/Say you'll never ever leave from besides me/'cause I want you/And I need you/And I'm down for you always".

After the fan detailed their theory online, Kim's ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon also hinted that it was a possibility because he feels Drake "holds something personal over that whole family", and speculated that was why he never responded to a diss track released by Pusha T, a close friend and collaborator of Kim's husband Kanye West, after outing the Canadian MC for having a secret son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux on The Story Of Adidon.

However, Kim, who shares three children with Kanye, is now slamming the rumours via social media, responding to the unfounded allegations by firmly declaring, "never happened. End of story."

The person who posed the viral affair theory also linked the Drake and Kim chatter to remarks made in an interview with his producer J Prince, who explained why the rap superstar never responded publicly to Pusha T's baby jab.

"I saw this going to a place that I feel would have ended (Kanye's) career if Drake would've put out this song that he had on him," J Prince said. "And definitely would've hurt families, and we're not in it for that. That's not Drake's character to tear a man down to that extent."

Drake has yet to comment on the wild speculation.