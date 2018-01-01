Busy Philipps entertains famous friends with Lindsay Lohan dance challenge

Actress Busy Philipps has poked fun at Lindsay Lohan by recreating the odd dance moves the former child star showed off while partying in Greece last week (ends31Aug18).

The Mean Girls actress is trying to transform herself into a nightclub mogul by launching three hotspots across the Mediterranean country, and she is documenting her efforts on a new MTV reality show, titled Lohan Beach Club.

She was filming at her venue in Mykonos on Friday (31Aug18), when Lindsay, who was wearing a shiny silver jumpsuit, strutted and twirled, and whipped her hair around while onstage with the club DJ.

Busy reposted the fan footage on her Instagram page as she kicked off America's Labor Day holiday weekend, and quipped in the caption, "It's labor day (sic) weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!"

The former Cougar Town star then decided to try out the routine for herself, and recruited her screenwriter pal Kelly Oxford to share their own version of the dance in a follow-up video.

Admitting it wasn't easy, Busy wrote, "@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect."

The funny clip had Busy's famous friends giggling at her exploits, with Jenna Dewan commenting, "You kill me," as actress Rumer Willis remarked, "I am dead."

"I am v (very) here for this," added Sophia Bush, while model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen pleaded, "For the love of god can I come over".

And it seems Selma Blair decided to try and follow in the pair's footsteps by testing the bizarre dance steps too, before giving up.

"I tumbled while trying," she confessed.