John Krasinski suffered 'brutal' transatlantic weekend flights for family time

Actor John Krasinski powered his way through "brutal" long-haul flights every weekend to visit his family in London while filming the new Jack Ryan action series in Canada.

The A Quiet Place star reveals his two daughters, four-year-old Hazel and two-year-old Violet, always travel with his actress wife, Emily Blunt, whenever they are both working on location, and he will fly thousands of miles just to spend quality time with his loved ones for a day or two.

This time around, Emily was working in her native Britain as she filmed upcoming movie musical Mary Poppins Returns, so John would take weekly flights from his set in Montreal to visit them during production last year (17).

"Family for me, it's a non-negotiable thing," the 38 year old told People.com "So if I'm honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them, and I flew back every single weekend."

"Emily was shooting a little indie movie called Mary Poppins," John quipped. "So they (kids) were with her, and we always set up a base, and I always want the base to be with their mum, and I'll do the flight time."

The actor admits the regular trips were "brutal" on his body, but he refuses to moan about the commitment, because he recognises how fortunate he and Emily are to successfully pursue their Hollywood passions - and be paid handsomely for it.

"I think that there's nothing you can complain about in this business, you know what I mean?" John shrugged. "We are all so lucky to be doing what we're doing. If there's one thing that's a bummer, it's that you spend time away from your kids. But guess what? A lot of people spend time away from their kids. So for me, I think we're all living in a fantasy camp. So I'm not going to be the first one to complain."

Krasinski's willingness to travel so far to see his children, sometimes for just a few hours, amazed his co-stars on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

"He flew basically every weekend to London, where Emily was shooting Mary Poppins, to be with his kids," actress Dina Shihabi remarked to People last month (Aug18). "He would wrap at like 5am on a Saturday morning, get on the next flight to London, and then come back Sunday night."

The first season of the new TV series, based on author Tom Clancy's literary hero, debuted on Amazon on Friday (31Aug18).

Krasinski is the latest star to tackle the titular role - Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck have all previously played the CIA analyst in film adaptations, while Chris Pine featured in the last movie in 2014's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.