Vince Vaughn helped bring Mel Gibson onboard Dragged Across Concrete

Actor Vince Vaughn helped to convince his Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson to sign on for new thriller Dragged Across Concrete.

The Wedding Crashers star reveals he had been working on Gibson's 2016 war drama around the same time as he shot gritty action thriller Brawl in Cell Block 99 with filmmaker S. Craig Zahler, and he played a small part in bringing the script for their next project to the Braveheart icon's attention.

"I had worked with Mel on Hacksaw and had overlapped doing Brawl with Zahler," Vaughn recalled at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

"He (Zahler) came and talked about this other movie (Dragged Across Concrete), and Mel was the name that he recommended for the character of Ridgeman."

"They sent it to Mel, and I mentioned it to him," he continued. "Thankfully Mel really responded to it."

Collaborating with the pair on the new cop movie was a great experience for Vaughn, because he considers both to be "terrific" filmmakers.

"It was just really nice to share the set with those guys, and having a history with those guys makes the job a little easier," he added.

Dragged Across Concrete stars Vaughn as a volatile police officer, alongside Gibson as his bitter old partner, who are both suspended after their brutal tactics on the job are caught on camera, causing a media firestorm.

The film premiered out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (03Sep18).