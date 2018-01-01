Thom Yorke: 'Composing Suspiria score was like making spells'

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has likened his first attempt at scoring new horror movie Suspiria to "making spells".

The British rocker attended the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy over the weekend (01-02Sep18), and at a press conference for the project, he admitted the task really put his skills as a musician to the test.

"There's a way of repeating in music which can hypnotise, and I kept thinking to myself it was a form of making spells," he explained. "So when I was working in my studio, I was making spells - and that sounds really stupid but that's how I was thinking about it."

The job pulled Thom out of his comfort zone, but he enjoyed being given the creative freedom to try new things.

"It was a sort of freedom I'd not had before: I'm not working in the format of a song or arrangement, I'm just exploring," he said. "I'm putting things out into my studio and seeing what my studio is bringing back."

Yorke was brought onboard by director Luca Guadagnino last spring (May17) to write original music for his remake of Dario Argento's 1977 horror classic, and at the time, he confessed the gig was truly "terrifying" because he never learned to read music.

However, he was thankful for the support he had been receiving from Luca and his editor Walter Fasano.

"Normally for a horror movie it involves orchestras, it involves these specific things," he told BBC 6 Music radio, "but Luca, the director, and Walter, the editor, are very much like, 'Find your own path with it,' and they're giving me as much freedom as they can, which is great, because as they know I've never done it before."

Thom could also have turned to his bandmate Jonny Greenwood for advice - the lead guitarist has scored a number of films to date, including There Will Be Blood and We Need to Talk About Kevin.