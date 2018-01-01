Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day

Actors Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law surprised Harry Potter fans in London over the weekend by joining them to celebrate the Back to Hogwarts Day literary event.

In author J.K. Rowling's boy wizard series, students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry run through the wall of the fictional Platform 9 3/4 at London's Kings Cross Station on 1 September to magically board the Hogwarts Express train, which transports them to their location in Scotland.

Every year, devotees make the pilgrimage to the railway station to pose for pictures at the imaginary spot, which is marked by a permanent sign, but this time (18), they were given a shock as Redmayne and Law, who star in the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, joined them for the special event.

The actors happily posed for photos with stunned fans, and led the countdown for the pretend 11am departure of the annual Hogwarts Express train, much to the public's delight.

Their appearance ties into the promotion for the sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first adaptation of Rowling's Potter prequel series.

Oscar winner Redmayne reprises his role as lead character Newt Scamander, the future author of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them textbook given to students at Hogwarts, while Law portrays a young Professor Albus Dumbledore, opposite Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which also features Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, and Zoe Kravitz, is set for release in November (18).