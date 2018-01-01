NEWS Dwayne Johnson wants to compete on hit British baking show Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson wants to appear as a contestant on hit TV cookery contest The Great British Bake Off.



The action superstar, 46, is famous for his devotion to the gym, but has revealed that during his downtime he watches episodes of the amateur baking competition, which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S.



He told U.K. newspaper the Daily Star: "I don't really get that much time for TV with a busy work schedule and three kids - but I always try and make time for The Great British Bake Off."



The wrestler turned actor has even become a keen amateur baker himself - and has issued a plea to producers to ask him on to the show's celebrity edition.



"Baking is something I am really fascinated by, mainly because I love to eat the finished product," he said. "Pies, brownies, cheesecake, that is what I eat on my cheat days. I would do Celebrity Bake Off if I wasn't shooting a movie - especially if it was for charity. Hopefully, I'd do well - but if not I could just kick somebody's a**."



During his wrestling career Dwayne was known as The Rock, and famously used to ask fans if they could, "smell what The Rock is cooking?"



Now he wants to turn his love of pastries and pies into a third career - as he would love to start his own bakery.



"People ask me if I'm running for president, or if I will be in The Fast And The Furious 9," he added. "But I have an ambition nobody knows about. I want my own bakery. Yeah, that's right - The Rock likes to bake."



Dwayne won't be the U.S. star to have his baking skills evaluated by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - as Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher appeared on this year's (18) celebrity edition, which raised money for U.K. charity Stand Up to Cancer.



The current series of The Great British Bake Off began on U.K. network Channel 4 last Tuesday (28Aug18). It is also available on the streaming service Netflix.

