Rose McGowan: 'Asia Argento allegations hurt me deeply'

Rose McGowan has been hurt deeply by the sexual assault allegations against Asia Argento but is glad the claims are making people realise boys can be victims too.

The former Charmed star cut ties with her former friend and #MeToo ally after she was accused of sleeping with her former co-star Jimmy Bennett in a California hotel room back in 2013, when he was 17, and allegedly paying him $380,000 (£296,000) to settle the case.

Rose initially declared that she was "heartbroken" about the claims and urged critics to "be gentle" with Argento, but later issued a lengthy statement urging her to do the right thing and be honest.

The actress appeared on U.K. show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (04Sep18), and admitted that she had been hurt by the claims but has found a silver lining "in this really disgusting horrible situation".

"My feelings in the face of Jimmy Bennett's feelings are very insignificant," she began. "Personally, it's been a hard year with a lot of betrayals. This last four years has been betrayals from every side but this really isn't about me. It is a horrible situation, I fundamentally do not understand people that are attracted to young people on any sexual orientation.

"There will be due process and my heart's racing, it makes me sick to my stomach, it hurts me deeply, but I believe the good part of it is we're realising boys get hurt, too."

The Italian star previously denied having sex with Bennett, but has remained silent since texts allegedly showing her admitting it and photographs showing her in bed with him leaked on the Internet.

The 44-year-old became close friends with Argento after they both came forward with sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein late last year (17). He has denied all claims of non-consensual sex.

In the interview, the actress admitted the past few years had "very much" taken a toll on her, adding, "I do sometimes fear for my health in the long term, the stress levels."

She in the U.K. to collect the GQ Inspiration Award on Wednesday. This marks the first time it has been presented to a woman.